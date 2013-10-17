LG G Pad 8.3 Android Tablet Now Available for $349

Dubbed a companion for Android smartphones, including the G2, LG's G Pad 8.3 will hit U.S. store shelves on Nov. 3 for $349 and is available now at BestBuy.com. Based on the specs and our hands-on time with the tablet during IFA Berlin last month, it looks like LG plans to re-enter to hyper competitive tablet market in a big way. For just $30 more than the iPad mini, the G Pad 8.3 offers a stunning 1920 x 1200 IPS, 8.3-inch screen backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor.

Key software features within LG's G2 -- like QSlide apps, Knock On and more -- are also found on the G Pad 8.3, making it like an upscaled version of the flagship smartphone. However, LG has also introduced a new way for its leading tablet and Android smartphones to interact: QPair. This feature allows users to sync their G Pad 8.3 with an Android smartphone, which lets them access recently opened apps, respond to text messages and more.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

Other features of the G Pad 8.3 include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable up to 64GB via microSD) and a hefty 4,600 mAh battery. You'll also find a 5-MP camera with a backside illuminated sensor. The tablet runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

Amazon's Kindle Fire HDX has the G Pad 8.3 beat with its faster Snapdragon 800 CPU, but some will prefer LG's more familiar Android interface. We'll see how the G Pad 8.3 stacks up to the competition when it arrives in the LAPTOP Labs soon enough.