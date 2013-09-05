LG G2 Hits T-Mobile Sept. 18, Optimus F6 Available Today

Between adding Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 3 and S4 smartphones, there’s no doubt that T-Mobile has been bolstering its smartphone roster this year. Now the carrier will be seeing some new hardware from LG, as it has just announced that the G2 and Optimus F6 smartphones will be added to its selection of LTE devices.

The G2 will become available on T-Mobile’s website starting Sept. 18 and hits stores on Sept. 25, although you can preorder the handset today. The handset will cost $99.99 up front with 24 monthly payments of $21, or $629.99 for the full retail price. The Optimus F6 is up for sale now via T-Mobile for $49.99 down with 24 monthly payments of $10, or $289.99 for the standard retail price.

The G2, which was announced last month, comes with a 5.2-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 chipset. It’s being touted as LG’s new flagship, and comes with a selection of capabilities that it hopes will compete with Samsung’s suite of features. For example, it comes with a Rear Key control that places the volume buttons and power key in one central location on the back of the handset. The G2’s Knock On feature lets you tap the phone’s display twice when it’s in sleep mode to wake it up.

The LG Optimus F6, comparatively, comes with a 4.5-inch IPS touch screen and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus. It’ll come with LG’s camera features such as Time Catch Slot, Voice Shutter and Smart Shutter as well. Although it doesn’t come with the new features that debuted on the G2, it does come with other LG-branded functions such as QSlide -- which lets you open up to four apps in different windows on the home screen.

Sprint has announced that the LG G2 will debut on its network later this year, while Verizon and AT&T are rumored to get the handset in September as well. Rumors have suggested that the Verizon edition will come with an exclusive wireless charging feature, although this hasn’t been confirmed.