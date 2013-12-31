LG Reportedly Developing Fitness Band to Rival Fitbit

LG may be the next major electronics manufacturer to compete for that coveted space on your wrist. According to a new leak, the gadget maker could be developing a new wristband to combat the Nike Fuelband and Fitbit Force.

Twitter tipster @evleaks, which has proven accurate with previous leaks, claims that the device will be called the LG Lifeband Touch. The post doesn’t reveal any additional details, but a photo of the wristband hints that it may look similar to fitness bands already on the market. The name implies that there could be a touchscreen component.

The purported Lifeband Touch appears to be a newer version of the Smart Activity Tracker LG showcased at CES 2013. The Smart Activity Tracker sports a similar design to the device in @evleaks’ photo, and featured Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with iOS and Android handsets, an accelerometer, an altimeter, and a dotted LED display for showing phone calls.

Wearers could cycle through songs playing on their smartphone by swiping this display. The band shown last January was also capable of syncing with LG Smart TVs and fitness apps, such as “Let’s Dance.”

If LG does plan to announce a new wearable device at next week’s CES, we’re expecting it to build in the functionality demonstrated at last year’s show.

via @evleaks