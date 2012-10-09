Lenovo ThinkPad Edge Twist: Sleek SMB Windows 8 Convertible for $849

Consumers aren't the only ones set to enjoy a Windows 8 tablet experience. Coming this fall, Lenovo's ThinkPad Twist will provide small business users with a 12.5-inch convertible tablet with excellent ergonomics, SMB-friendly features and plenty of endurance.

Starting at $849, the ThinkPad Twist features a 1366 x 768, 350-nit IPS touch screen that flips over and around to turn the device into a tablet, angles back into presentation mode, or sits at a 45 degree angle to allow you to put the device into "tent" mode.

At 3.48 pounds and .78 inches thick, the Twist is light enough to fit in any bag. With a luxurious mocha black chassis that has a soft-touch feel and chrome edging, the laptop looks and feels like a premium product.

In a brief hands-on, we particularly appreciated the keyboard's strong tactile feel which, when paired with the rubbery deck, should provide a superior typing experience. As with other ThinkPads, the Twist has both a TrackPoint pointing stick and buttonless touchpad for navigation.

Starting at $849, the ThinkPad Twist has up to a Core i7 3rd Generation Intel CPU inside, along with your choice of a 320GB hard drive, a 500GB hard drive or a 128GB SSD. A 720p webcam and dual-array microphones with keyboard noise suppression should ensure a smooth conferencing experience. The chassis also packs plenty of ports, including Ethernet, USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort and mini HDMI connectors.

A member of the Edge family, the Twist will come with Lenovo's Solution Center for Small Business, which provides an easy way for small-to-medium businesses to manage their notebooks. Lenovo also offers Enterprise-level TPM security and a slew of business-friendly add-on services such as on-site service and accidental damage protection.

In the few moments we spent with the ThinkPad Twist we were pleased with its responsive keyboard, bright screen, and attractive soft-touch chassis. We look forward to putting hybrid through its paces when we get one in for review later this fall.