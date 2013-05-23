Lenovo Beats the PC Sales Slump Yet Again as HP Struggles in 2013

Although the PC industry has been struggling to stay afloat in today’s mobile era, Lenovo has once again showed positive growth. On Thursday the company announced its quarterly earnings report, revealing that quarterly shipments have bumped up by 0.4 percent year-over-year.

That may not sound like much, but considering overall PC shipments have fallen by 14.2 percent, it’s fairly impressive. What’s more, the manufacturer reported a 10 percent year-over-year growth for PC shipments over the past 12 months, while the general PC industry has decreased by 8 percent. Lenovo’s mobile sector has also seen significant gains, as the company reported that its handset shipments more than tripled in the past year.

MORE: 7 Ways to Reboot the Crashing PC Market

Lenovo’s newest earnings report essentially mirrors its previous results from Q4 2012, when the company raked in a $200 million net profit amidst declining PC sales. Other competing computer makers, such as HP for instance, haven’t been quite as successful. In its Q2 2013 report, HP noted that it shipped 24 percent less notebooks and 18 percent less desktops than it did during the same period last year. The company’s total revenue fell by 20 percent year-over-year, with its consumer division declining by a steep 29 percent.

The year 2013 has been shaky for the PC industry thus far. Last month the IDC reported that global PC shipments fell by 13.3 percent in Q1 2013, citing Windows 8 adoption as a potential setback for PC sales.