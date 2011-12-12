Lenovo IdeaPad U400 Looks Great, Missing Some Features

Featuring the same sleek all-aluminum design as the U300 series, the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad U400 sports a sophisticated design that we found pleasantly understated. Unfortunately, it wasn't all wine and roses as we put this system through its paces.

At 13.4 x 9.1 x 0.9 inches, the U400 is slightly thicker than the older model, but still fits comfortably in a messenger bag. The chassis is constructed from a single piece of aluminum, which not only looks good but is fingerprint-resistant as well. Lenovo also managed to cram an impressive amount of processing power into the U400's thin-and-light frame. With a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 750GB hard drive, the U400 offers speedy performance. The U400 even manages to squeeze in a discrete AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics card, giving the laptop graphics capabilities that were missing from the U300 series.

However, the U400 has its share of flaws, including a number of missing features—standard on other notebooks—that we were surprised were overlooked by the company. Do these flaws keep it from being ranked among the best thin-and-light laptops, or does the U400 stand out from the crowd? Click on through to our full review to read the full details of the U400 and how it compares to the competition.