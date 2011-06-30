Lenovo Exec Teases ThinkPad Tablet in Brazil

A Lenovo executive has confirmed rumors that a ThinkPad Tablet will be released within the next three to four weeks, according to Brazilian blog, Ztop.

The device was showcased briefly at the launch of Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 in Brazil. According to Ztop, the slate will be designed for businesses and will have enterprise elements, while a consumer version is currently in the works. There is no release date scheduled as of yet.

Ztop reports that the tablet's 10.1-inch touchscreen will support pen and finger input, while the device runs Android Honeycomb. It has a similar concept to the ASUS EEE Pad Transformer, as it comes with a detachable keyboard dock that is expected to connect via Bluetooth or USB.

via Ztop