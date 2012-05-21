Leap Motion Announces Groundbreaking 3D Motion-Control Device

The mouse may be a piece of technology that children born today won't need in future, but if the new 3D motion-control technology from Leap Motion is any indication, fingers may become obsolete as well. Leap, a tiny oblong box featuring a very Mac-like aesthetic, purports to be the most accurate motion-control device for computers yet created.

The USB-powered system boasts finely-tuned motion sensing technology, allowing it to track all 10 of a user's fingers independently down to 1/100th of a millimeter. Watch a video below to see the Leap in action:

Flying planes with a thumb and joystick just feels so 21st century. Leap supports Windows (including native touch emulation for Windows 8 ) and Linux support is on the way. The device will retail for just $69.99 and is expected to ship this winter. Developers looking to get their hands on Leap early can apply for the SDK and a free Leap of their own.