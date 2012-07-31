Leaked Slides Reveal That New Sony Xperia Tablet Is On the Way

It looks like the cat's out of the bag. Internal slides leaked on Mobiflip, a German tech news site, reveal a lighter, thinner successor to the Sony Tablet S. Whereas the S featured a tapered design, the 2nd Generation S (as it's called on the slides) boasts a svelte, flat chassis. As before, the screen measures 9.4 inches and features a 1280 x 800 resolution -- no retina display-esque pixel density here. More impressive upgrades, it seems, can be found under the hood.

According to the slides, the 2nd Generation S will feature a quad-core Tegra 3 processor (upgrading from the Tegra 2 CPU on the S), a maximum storage capacity of 64GB (up from a maximum of 32GB on the S), Bluetooth 3.0 (up from Bluetooth 2.1, although still no 4G LTE), an 8-MP rear-facing camera and 1-MP front-facing camera (up from 5 megapixels on the rear camera and VGA on the front), and a 10-hour battery life when surfing the Web via Wi-Fi (up from 5 hours on the S).

Other improvements include sound technologies such as Clear Phase, xLoud and S-Force (although the slides reveal that this last technology may be replaced by ClearAudio+), access to Music Unlimited and Google Play, a built-in Walkman Player, a new app called Socialife that combines a user's Facebook and Twitter accounts, and the ability to view small apps or widgets while still using the app you're currently in.

The 2nd Generation S can still be used as a remote control for IR devices from Sony and other brands, and can stream photos and video to TVs over DLNA. The tablet will also still have access to PlayStation games (although which games weren't revealed on the slides).

The slides also detail a number of accessories, including carrying cases, docking stations and -- most excitingly -- a cover with a built-in keyboard that looks reminiscent of the keyboard debuted with Microsoft's Surface tablet.

One of the last slides reveals Sony's suggested retail price for the 2nd Generation S: $449 for the 16GB model, $549 for 32GB and $649 for 64GB.