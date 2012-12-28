Leaked BlackBerry 10 Slides Reveal Video Chat, Screen Sharing

In a shareholder meeting this summer, RIM CEO Thorsten Heins said the company was thinking about adding video chat to BBM when BlackBerry 10 hit the streets. Newly leaked slides seem to suggest the feature has indeed made the cut and will be coming to a BB10 device near you when the new OS launches on January 30th, along with a new task manager.

Normally, we take leaked slides with a hefty pinch of salt. These images look fairly legitimate, however. Plus, Engadget reports that the images have been "removed by request" at several sites across the web, including the two Crackberry forum posts that first revealed the pictures.

According to the slides, the video chat feature includes screen-sharing capabilities, a la Skype. The BBM 7 update earlier this month already added VoIP functionality to the service, though it's limited to your BBM contacts and will only work over Wi-Fi connections, not cellular. If the slides prove accurate, we'd expect the video chat feature to sport the same limitations.

A second slide shows "BlackBerry Remember," which—as you can see above—looks to be some sort of calendar-slash-to-do list-slash-project management tool, complete with Microsoft Outlook (and possible Evernote) integration.

Intrigued? Expect to hear more at BlackBerry 10's launch on January 30th if the slides are legitimate. LAPTOP will be covering the event in full.