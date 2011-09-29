Kindle Fire Versus the Competition: Tale of the Tablet Tape

Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet won't succeed or fail based on what's under the hood. People will buy it because of the $199 price and the way it seamlessly integrates with Amazon's book, magazine, music, movie, and app stores. But this slate is no slouch in the specs department. It packs a speedy dual-core processor and a brilliant IPS display. So how does the Kindle Fire stack up to other hot tablets on the market? Check out our tablet comparison below. (No offense to the similarly sized BlackBerry PlayBook, but we left out RIM's slate because of its anemic sales.)

Tablets Compared