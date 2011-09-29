Trending

Kindle Fire Versus the Competition: Tale of the Tablet Tape

By

Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet won't succeed or fail based on what's under the hood. People will buy it because of the $199 price and the way it seamlessly integrates with Amazon's book, magazine, music, movie, and app stores. But this slate is no slouch in the specs department. It packs a speedy dual-core processor and a brilliant IPS display. So how does the Kindle Fire stack up to other hot tablets on the market? Check out our tablet comparison below. (No offense to the similarly sized BlackBerry PlayBook, but we left out RIM's slate because of its anemic sales.)

Tablets Compared

DeviceAmazon Kindle FireiPad 2Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9Acer Iconia A100Toshiba Thrive 7"Nook Color
Price$199$499$469$329Under $400$249
CPUTI OMAP Dual-Core (Speed unknown)Apple A5 dual-coreNvidia Tegra 2Nvidia Tegra 2Nvidia Tegra 2TI OMAP 6321
OSAndroid 2.3 (Gingerbread)iOS 4Android 3.1 and TouchWiz (Honeycomb)Android 3.2 (Honeycomb)Android 3.2 (Honeycomb)Android 2.1
Display7 inches(1024x600)9.7 inches (1024 x 768)8.9 inches (1280 x 800)7 inches (1024 x 600)7 inches (1280 x 800)7 inches(1024 x 600)
Size (inches)7.5 x 4.7 x.459.5 x 7.3 x 0.39.1 x 6.2 x .37.6 x 4.5 x 0.50.5 inches thick8.1 x 5.0 x 0.5
Weight (pounds)0.911.30.990.920.880.99
Storage (Built-In)8GB16GB, 32GB, 64GB16GB, 32GB8GB, 16GB16GB, 32GB8GB
Storage (Expandable)N/AN/A32GBAvailable / Size Unknown32GB
Front CameraN/AVGA2-MP2-MP2-MPN/A
Back CameraN/A720p3-MP5-MP5-MPN/A
WirelessWi-Fi OnlyWi-Fi and 3G (AT&T, Verizon)Wi-Fi OnlyWi-Fi OnlyUnknownWi-Fi
Battery Life (rated)8 Hours11 hoursUnknown5 HoursUnknown8 Hours