Kickstarter Funds Launch of CUBEDGE's EDGE.sound

Product design company CUBEDGE is taking an innovative approach to launching its newest speaker: Kickstarter. The wireless EDGE.sound Bluetooth speaker connects with and iPhone, Android or Bluetooth-enabled music player.

The rectangular device weighs in at 350 grams (0.8 pounds) and measures 5.9 x 2.4 x 2.2 inches, small and light enough to drop in your bag on the go. Equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery and microphone, the speaker lasts up to 14 hours of playback and users can Skype, iChat and FaceTime while simultaneously listening to their favorite playlist. Available in black, charcoal gray or white, EDGE.sound delivers audio at 95dB.

And green enthusiasts will like the device, with its non-brominated flame retardant finish, lack of PVC and highly recyclable aluminum enclosure.

CUBEDGE's funding goal for the speaker is $130,000, to be reached by 7 p.m. EDT on June 28th. Backers can pledge money for the project in return for the product itself, T-shirts and more. As of this posting, EDGE.sound had 300 backers and had raised $32,725.