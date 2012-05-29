Keep Cool with iPhone-shaped USB Fan

For those of us that have been battling the heat wave that took over the East Coast this weekend, there may be a little bit of light at the end of this hot, hot tunnel.

A new USB fan has hit the scene. Designed for Apple fans, the iPhone Shaped USB Mini Air Conditioner Cooling Fan is exactly what it sounds like: a miniature fan that's shaped exactly like your iPhone that's USB powered. The Japanese company claims you can add perfume to this to make it into a mobile air freshener, which sounds handy. But otherwise, this simple fan, sits on your desk, on your picnic table or around your neck on a strap for "easy carrying."

It measures 7.5 x 2.8 x 1.6 inches and weighs just 7 ounces. The LED lights on the front will tell you when it's got power. Available online from a variety of retailers, this accessory will run you about $20 and might offer a bit of relief as we head into what could be a very warm Summer.