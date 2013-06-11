Five Reasons iTunes Radio Might Beat Spotify and Pandora

It was inevitable, and we all saw it coming from a mile away, but Apple nonetheless made a major music announcement during its WWDC 2013 keynote, introducing iTunes Radio. This fall, the Mac maker plans to enter the ring with the likes of Pandora and Spotify with its own aptly-named streaming radio service.

While we can’t get our ears on iTunes Radio until the change of seasons, we already know a lot about what it’s capable of. Apple’s first foray into Internet radio already sounds like it could put both Spotify and Pandora into the ground, and here’s why.