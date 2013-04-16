iPhone and iPad Get Facebook Home Chat Heads

It's amazing how quickly rumors become fact. Just this morning we reported a rumor that Facebook's new Home features might be coming to iOS. Consider that rumor confirmed. This afternoon an update to the Facebook app for iPad and iPhone will include new private messaging features, and Chat Heads will reportedly roll out over the next few weeks.

Chat Heads, a primary feature of Facebook Home for Android, allows bubbles of people's heads to follow you from app to app while you continue a Facebook Messenger or SMS chat. You can drag these profile bubbles around the screen or flick them down to close a conversation. Now you'll be able to use this feature on iPhones and iPads.

Also new for iOS is a feature called Stickers, basically large and amusing emoticons that can be embedded in your messages. If you don't see stickers you want to use, you can download more from a new Sticker Store. Plus, Facebook will be rolling out improvements previously announced for News Feed, which equates to larger photos.