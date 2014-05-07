Touch ID Coming to New iPad Air, Mini and iPhone 6 (Report)

Apple's fingerprint sensor could be coming to its next-generation tablets, if the latest reports out of China are true. Supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reportedly delivered the first batch of Touch ID sensors for use in the next iPad Air, iPad mini and iPhone.

According to sources from a subcontractor, TSMC has already delivered the first batch of fingerprint sensors for the three devices in mid-April. G4Games also noted that a fragment of code from iOS 7.1's Biometric Kit revealed that the fingerprint sensor could come to the next-generation iPad and iPad mini.

While none of these devices have even been confirmed by Apple, the addition of Touch ID to the company's tablets will not be a surprise, and falls in line with predictions from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Currently, Touch ID lets you unlock your iPhone 5s or purchase content from iTunes or the app store with a touch of your finger. Samsung also debuted its own Finger Scanner in its latest flagship the Galaxy S5, which performs much of the same functions as Apple's offering. On Samsung's device though, you'll need to swipe your digit on the home button instead of just holding it against the key.

Apple's expected to release next-generation iPhones and iPads later this year, and we expect plenty more hints to drop on what to expect from the Cupertino company.