iPhone 5 Starts at $199, Ships Sept 21st, Pre-order Sept 14th

The new iPhone 5 will be available for pre-order on Apple.com on Friday, September 14th, and devices will start shipping to US customers on September 21st. With the release of this new device, Apple has also changed their official iPhone lineup, bumping off the iPhone 3GS and instead sticking with the iPhone 4, 4S and the new iPhone 5.

The iPhone 5 will start at $199 for 16GB and cost $299 for 32GB and $399 for 64GB. The price for previous generations of iPhone has also dropped: with a 2-year contract, the iPhone 4 will now be completely free, and the iPhone 4S will drop to $99.

The iPhone 5 will ship with Apple's new operating system, iOS 6, and users with an iPhone 4 or 4S can upgrade to the new OS for free on September 19th.