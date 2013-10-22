Trending

Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display vs. the Competition

When the iPad mini first came out, there were very few tablets in its size or league. A year later, though, there are a number of other 7- and 8-inch tablets that compete with Apple's smaller slate. So, how does the new iPad mini with Retina Display stack up to the competition? This handy chart tells all.

iPad Mini with Retina DisplayAmazon Kindle Fire HDXGoogle Nexus 7Lenovo Miix 2LG G Pad 8.3Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0
Price$399$229$229$299$349$299
Screen size7.9 inches7 inches7 inches8.1 inches8.3 inches8 inches
Resolution2048 x 15361920 x 12001920 x 12001280 x 8001920 x 12001280 x 800
Pixel Density324.05323.45323.45186.35272.79188.68
CPUApple A72.2-GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 8001.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 ProIntel Bay Trail-T Quad Core1.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 6001.5-GHz Exynos 4212
OS iOS 7Kindle Fire 3.0Android 4.3Windows 8.1Android 4.2.2Android 4.2.2
Size 7.87 x 5.3 x 0.29 inches7.3 x 5 x 0.35 inches7.9 x 4.5 x 0.34 inches8.48 x 5.18 x 0.33 inches8.5 x 5 x0.3 inches8.26 x 4.87 x 0.28 inches
Weight0.73 lbs.0.67 lbs.0.64 lbs.0.77 lbs.0.75 lbs.0.69 lbs.
Storage16GB16GB32GB32GB16GB16GB
ConnectivityLightningmicroUSBmicroUSBmicroSD, microUSBmicroSD, microUSBmicroSD, microUSB
Battery Life10 hours8:398:26Up to 7 hoursTBD (4600 mAh)8:39

Display

At 7.9 inches and a 2048 x 1536-pixel display, the iPad mini with Retina Display has a higher resolution than the Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HDX, but owing to its larger display, the iPad mini's pixel density of 324.05 pixels per inch is only slightly higher than the Nexus 7 and HDX (323.45 ppi).

Size and Weight

Not surprisingly, the iPad mini with Retina Display falls somewhere between the longer 8-inch tablets from Lenovo, LG, and Samsung) and the 7-inch tablets from Amazon and Google. At 0.29 inches thick, the mini is sandwiched right between the Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 (0.28 inches) and the LG G Pad (0.3 inches). The iPad mini is also in the middle of the pack when it comes to weight: At 0.73 pounds, it's heavier than the Nexus 7 (0.64 lbs), the HDX (0.67 lbs.) and the Galaxy Tab (0.69 lbs.)

Storage

Starting with just 16GB, the iPad mini with Retina Display's internal storage is on a par with most other tablets its size, but unlike most of its competition, it can't be expanded via an SD card.

Battery Life

If it lives up Apple's claim of 10 hours of battery life, the new iPad mini will outlast its competition by about 90 minutes. The Kindle Fire HDX, Nexus 7, and Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 all lasted around 8.5 hours on the LAPTOP Battery Test (Web surfing via Wi-Fi).

Price

At $399, the iPad mini with Retina Display is $50 more than the next most-expensive tablet on this list, the LG G Pad 8.3. It's also $100 more than the Lenovo Miix 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0, so there's a chance that Apple may have made its new tablet a bit too expensive.