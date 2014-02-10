iPad Mini Tops List of Most Breakable Gadgets

iPad Mini owners may want to think twice before using Apple's small-sized slate without a protective case. A new study has crowned the iOS-powered tablet as the most easily broken gadget when compared against other mobile devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S4, iPad Air and Moto X.

Gadget insurer SquareTrade Europe conducted an unscientific study in which a variety of handsets and tablets were dropped from great heights and dunked in water. Each device was given a breakability score after going through stress tests intended to mimic accidents that could occur in everyday life.

"We are investing in more and more technology, so when we do we want to make sure that we are going to get our money's worth," Kevin Gillan, managing director of SquareTrade Europe, said according to The Telegraph.

The iPad Mini earned a breakability score of 7.5, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 was deemed the second most-breakable device with a score of 7. The iPad Air rounded out the top three with a breakability ranking of 6.5. The Moto X was named the most durable device with the lowest breakability score: 4.5. Other gadgets involved in the test include the Samsung Galaxy S3 (6.5), the iPhone 5C (6), the Nexus 7 (6) and the iPhone 5S (5.5).

Not only is the iPad Mini among the most fragile gadgets according to SquareTrade's testing, but it has also been ranked as one of the hardest devices to fix. The Retina Display iPad Mini earned a repairability score of 2 out of 10 during iFixit's teardown last year. Apple is rumored to outfit its next-gen iPhone 6 with a Sapphire Glass display, which should be much more durable and scratch resistant than Corning Gorilla Glass.

via The Telegraph