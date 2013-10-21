Apple iPad Mini 2 Leak Reportedly Shows Touch ID Button

We're a little more than 24 hours away from Apple's big press event, but the last minute leaks and rumors continue to roll in. The latest image comes from 2014-News.de by way of PhoneArena and features what appears to be an iPad Mini 2 with a Touch ID fingerprint reader. The sensor, which replaces the classic home button, features the same golden ring that surrounds the Touch ID sensor found on the iPhone 5s.

In addition to the leaked image, 2014-News.de is reporting that the iPad Mini 2 will not include a Retina Display. That seems to be less plausible than the Touch ID rumor, though, as outlets ranging from The Wall Street Journal and NPD DisplaySearch have indicated that the Retina Display will be a major component of the new Mini. The iPad Mini 2 is expected to get the same 64-bit A7 processor found in the iPhone 5s, new color options and an 8-megapixel camera.

It's not just the iPad Mini 2 that we're expecting to see at Apple's event. Rumors also point to a new iPad 5 making its big debut. That slate is rumored to sport a slimmer chassis than the current generation iPad, as well as the A7 chip. We're also hoping to see a brighter display from the next iPad.

With so many rumors flying around, we'll be glad to find out what's real and what's fake when Apple CEO Tim Cook hits the stage tomorrow afternoon to take the wraps off of his company's newest tablets.

via: 2014-News.de, PhoneArena