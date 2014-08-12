Glare-Free iPads Finally Coming (Report)

Is it time to ditch that Kindle? Apple's latest iPads are reportedly in production, and could gain new anti-glare displays that make them ideal for long reading sessions outside.

According to a report from Bloomberg, both a new 9.7-inch iPad (which we assume is the iPad Air 2) and a 7.9-inch iPad Mini have entered the manufacturing process. Bloomberg's sources say the bigger model will get a late-summer or early-fall reveal, while the new Mini is likely to hit stores by the end of 2014.

Little is known about how the next iPad Air will evolve from its predecessor, but the slate could become more sunshine-friendly. According to Bloomberg, the device will sport an anti-reflection coating that should make it ideal for outdoor reading or video viewing.

Based on previous rumors, the iPad Air 2 could pack a zippy A8 processor, a crisp 8-MP camera and the Touch ID fingerprint reader that debuted with the iPhone 5s. New Air and Mini models aren't the only new iPads we've heard rumblings about, as a potential 12.9-inch business-minded iPad Pro has been rumored multiple times throughout the year.

If the rumors prove true, this fall could be one of Apple's busiest in history. In addition to releasing new iPads, the hardware giant is rumored to host an iPhone 6 reveal event on Sept. 9, and is expected to finally unveil its long-rumored iWatch.