iOS 8 Upgrade Horror Stories: Why You Should Wait

"iOS 8 is finally here! I can't wait to downl -- wait, 6.8 gigabytes!? Who even has that much space? And why aren't my apps working anymore?"

That was the general reaction when Apple's iOS 8 software update dropped with a giant thud on Sept. 17. In addition to asking for around half of most iPhone owners' useable storage, iOS 8 has been causing a myriad of technical errors for users, especially ones with older devices. Here are some of the more noteworthy complaints from Twitter users, ranging from humorous to horrific.

trying to make space for iOS 8 pic.twitter.com/dt1KcNOxHf — Funny Tweets (@letsquotecomedy) September 18, 2014

iOS 8.0 requires 4.6 GB to be installed? What are they trying to put on my phone? Kanye West's ego? pic.twitter.com/L0I7MPWR4z — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) September 17, 2014

By the time IOS 8 has downloaded it will be time for IOS 9. — John Coventry (@JohnnyCov) September 18, 2014

iOS 8 did not just delete 3/4 of my pictures 😒😒😒😒😒 — KELLY 4 QUEEN (@KayEeEllEllWhy) September 18, 2014

On top of lost data, it looks like iOS 8 is causing random crashes for users. App integration for Health and HealthKit is limited at the moment due to a software bug, and one user reported seeing his drop-down notifications freeze at the top of the screen.

actually guys I've found the new best feature for iOS 8 it makes your phone crash a lot more!!!!! haha rad — carlos (@Treylor_) September 18, 2014

Disappointed that app integration with iOS 8 Health was pushed back because of a bug. It's kinda useless without that data. — Jordan McVeigh (@jordan_mcv) September 18, 2014

Looks like I've found a bug with iOS 8. It seems like I'm getting notifications stuck on the upper screen. Is anyone else getting this? — Azizul Hadiyan Osman (@azizul067) September 18, 2014

This iOS 8 is causing my apps to crash and my music to randomly stop playing — Irwin Reyes (@IrwinReyes71) September 18, 2014

New software launches are prone to day-one errors, and Apple's iOS 8 is no exception. While plenty of users are enjoying the OS' improved texting, added camera features and new apps, it will probably be a few days before Apple fully works out the kinks.

The new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus come with iOS 8 preinstalled, so you at least won't have to worry about the pain of upgrading that the above users lamented. If you've got an older device, however (especially the iPhone 4s), you might want to wait a bit before making the jump.