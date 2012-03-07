Intel Demos Touchscreen on Ultrabook: Video Hands-On

Having a touch-enabled display is nearly de rigueuer in tech today, but notebooks seem to be the final frontier for touch to conquer. Over at the Intel Business Center at CeBIT, Karen Regis, Intel's Director of Ultrabook Marketing Strategy, showed us a reference model of an Ivy Bridge Ultrabook running Windows 7... with a touchscreen.

In the quick demo below, we see the Ultrabook running the Zinio eBook app, which provides a perfect interface to demonstrate this touchscreen's scrolling and pinch-to-zoom capabilities. This is clearly still a prototype, but Regis hinted that touch-enabled Ultrabooks might appear soon after Windows 8 is released.