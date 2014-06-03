Intel Announces Core M Processor With 14nm Design

Intel's 4th Generation Core Series "Haswell" chips, which power most of today's new PCs, may soon be old news. Today at Computex Taipei, Intel President Renee James unveiled the company's new low-power Intel Core M processor, which is among first mainstream chips based on the company's 14nm production process. Part of the company's next-generation "Broadwell" series, Intel Core M promises a 60 percent lower TDP (thermal design point) with 20 to 40 percent faster performance than current-generation processors, allowing very thin, fanless tablets.

James also showed off a reference design laptop / tablet hybrid based the new Core M processor. The prototype featured a 12.5-inch tablet that's only .28 inches thick and weighs just 1.4 pounds and a keyboard dock that allows the device to go into laptop mode.

She also revealed that ASUS's just-announced Transformer Book T300 Chi uses the Intel Core M processor. ASUS first unveiled the 12.5.inch, 2560 x 1440 2-in-1 laptop at its Monday press event, but did not disclose which CPU it uses. The company did not reveal a launch date for the .28-inch thick system.

With both a reference design and a finished product using Intel Core M, the platform could usher in a new generation of thin, light, fanless designs. We look forward to getting a closer look at Intel Core M as products powered by it get closer to launch.