Intel and Motorola Mobility Enter Multi-Year Partnership to Make Android Phones, Tablets

LAS VEGAS -- Fresh on the heels of the first smartphone with an x86 processor, Intel and Motorola have announced a "multi-device, multi-year" partnership to build smartphones and tablets powered by Intel's Atom processors for mobile devices.

The exact outline of the deal remains vague, but we do know each of the devices will feature the Android operating system. Both parties have committed not only to marrying their products, but also to sharing the duties of hardware design, software customization and the curation of services for a harmonious consumer experience. What defines harmonious? According to both parties, it's longer battery life, better cameras, smarter computing and faster data connections.

Expect the fruits of Intel and Motorola's labors to be born in the second half of the year. If that schedule holds, the phones will arrive some time after a product is born out of Intel's collaboration with Lenovo. That relationship will result in the Lenovo K800, the first smartphone to be powered by the Intel Atom system-on-a-chip. Carrying a 4.5-inch, 720p display, that device was announced during Intel's CES 2012 keynote just prior to the Motorola Mobility partnership. Look for the K800 to land in China sometime in the second quarter.