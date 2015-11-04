iFixit Gives Surface Book Abysmal Repairability Grade

The Surface Book is an engineering marvel featuring a super-bright 3000 x 2000 resolution Pixel Sense display, slick detachable 2-in-1 design and even an optional Nvidia graphics card hidden beneath the keyboard. But if anything ever goes wrong, trying to fix the issue yourself might be like trying to build a car using only a pair of chopsticks. After conducting an extensive teardown, iFixit, a site which rates the ease with which you can service any gadget, gave the Surface Book a repairability grade of 1 out of 10 (10 is best).

While it’s not a real surprise that Microsoft’s super sophisticated hybrid isn’t easy to repair, the 1 out of 10 score is somewhat impressive after the Surface Pro 4 received 2 out 10 last week. iFixit says some of the most frustrating aspects of the Surface Book’s design are a motherboard that’s installed upside down, a 5-MP front facing camera and IR sensor that are glued down to the chassis and a processor and RAM module that are soldered to the motherboard.

The main saving graces are that while the SSD is difficult to get to, it is user replaceable, as are many of the ports and cables in the event they get worn out. All in all, unless you have MacGyver levels of tech repair sill, in the event that something goes wrong with your Surface Book your only real option is to contact Microsoft and work something out with them.

The low reparability scores for the Surface Book aren’t atypical, as computer makers continue to push for smaller and sleeker systems at the expensive of easy access to components. Is this something that matters to you? Let us know in the comments!