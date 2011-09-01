IFA Insanity Day 1: Samsung’s Tablet-Phone, New Ultrabooks, and More

Though the showroom has yet to open, IFA has already taken off, with big announcements from some of the most high-profile companies around.

It's safe to say that Samsung is the star of this year's convention, considering the company unveiled three Wave phones running on the Bada 2.0 OS along with the Galaxy Tab 7.7, the Series 7 Slate PC, the Series 7 Chronos notebook, and the category-defying Galaxy Note. Though these gadgets run the gamut from smartphone to tablet to laptop, the common thread is an emphasis on high-resolution displays, improved performance, and longer battery life.

Samsung may have had the limelight today, but plenty of other companies had big news to announce. Among them is Lenovo, which unveiled the $199, 7-inch IdeaPad A1 Tablet running Android Gingerbread with a single-core Cortex A8 processor. In addition to the slate, the company announced three Ultrabooks priced at less than $800.

Other IFA news came from HTC, which announced two smartphones operating on the Mango platform. The 3.8-inch Radar and the 4.7-inch Titan are set to launch in Europe next month, and both phones benefit from 500 additions to the OS, including support for HTML 5 and a mobile version of Internet Explorer 9.

Stayed tuned tomorrow, as we'll be walking the floor, catching additional press conferences, and checking out the latest products from vendors large and small. Aus Berlin, gute Nacht!

Lenovo's $199 IdeaPad A1 Tablet

Priced at a very budget-friendly $199, this 7-inch tablet from Lenovo run Android Gingerbread, which is complimented by the Lenovo Launcher skin. It also features front and rear cameras and will be available in blue, black, white, or pink. Click here for more details and our hands-on video of the Lenovo IdeaPad A1 Tablet.

Lenovo IdeaPad U300s Ultrabook

Lenovo's entry in the new ultrabook class of notebooks includes this 2.95-pound laptop with a 13.3-inch screen. As if that wasn't enough, the IdeaPad U300s boots in just 10 seconds and can be spec'd out up to an Intel Core i7 processor. Best of all? This 0.65-inch thin notebook starts at just $799. Click here for more details and our hands-on video of the Lenovo IdeaPad U300s

HTC Radar with Mango

Not be left out of the madness today, HTC introduced two phones today running Mango, the latest version of Windows Phone 7. With a 3.8-inch display, the Radar is the smaller of the two, but it packs a 1-Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for plenty of speed. Click here for more details and our hands-on gallery of the HTC Radar.

HTC Titan with Mango

If you're looking for a Windows Phone with Mango and a big display, look no further than the Titan. The name fits this behemoth's 4.7-inch display on the outside and it's 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on the inside. Click here for more details and our hands-on gallery of the HTC Titan

Toshiba AT200 Tablet

Super slim doesn't have to equal a skimpy port selection for tablets, as we saw today with the introduction of the Toshiba AT200 Tablet. With it's 1.23 pound weight and Android Honeycomb OS, this slick tablet may be the droid slate we've been looking for. Click here for more details and our hands-on video of the Toshiba AT200 Tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung unleashed a slew of products today at IFA, but none so curious as the 5.3-inch Galaxy Note, which the company describes as having the functionality of a tablet in the body of a smartphone. Running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, the smartphone-tablet also includes a pen for easy note-taking that's converted from handwritten text into type. Click here for more details and our hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7

Not one to shy away from multiple tablet sizes, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Tab 7.7, an Android Honeycomb tablet. As you might guess, it's sporting a beautiful 7.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1.4-GHz dual-core processors under the hood. Click here for more details and our hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7

Samsung Series 7 Slate PC

It's not all about Android for Samsung at IFA. The company debuted an 11.6-inch Windows 7 tablet, today, too. We went hands-on and discovered that this slate is speedy, thanks to the Intel Core i5-processor, 4GB of RAM, and SSD that's powering it. Click here for more details, our gallery, and our hands-on video with Samsung Series 7 Slate PC.

Samsung Series 7 Chronos

It's not all about tablets and smartphones for Samsung, as they also introduced their Series 7 Chornos notebook. Boasting a 15-inch display squeezed into a 14-inch form factor, the notebook offers up plenty of power thanks to 8GB of flash memory on the motherboard itself. Click here for more details on the Samsung Series 7 Chronos.