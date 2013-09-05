IFA 2013 Day 3: Top Stories

It's our third day in Berlin for IFA 2013, Europe's biggest tech conference, and the announcements and demos just keep coming. We got our hands on a new challenger in the smartwatch wars, the Sony SmartWatch 2, and got a feel for its Android interface. Lenovo announced its new IdeaCentre All-in-One Table PC, and on the lighter side showed off their super-thin IdeaPad Yoga 2 hybrid laptop. We also tried out the impressive 20.7-MP camera on the Sony Xperia Z1 and took a look at the Encore Tablet, Toshiba's answer to the iPad Mini. Check out our hands-on videos to get up close and personal with the tech world's newest gear.

Sony SmartWatch 2 Tried On: Now with 300-plus Apps

Sony's Android-powered SmartWatch 2 features a 1.6-inch, 220 x 176-pixel transflective LCD display, which is a bit smaller and lower resolution than the Galaxy Gear’s 1.63-inch, 320 x 320 Super AMOLED screen. Unlike Samsung's show-stealer however, Sony's watch works under 3 feet of water and, because a number of developers have been hard at work on software for the SmartWatch 2, there are more than 300 available apps for it.

Meet the Thinner, Lighter Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 2 Pro

The Yoga 2 Pro, an update to Lenovo's Yoga PC, retains the dual-hinge design and the four modes (Laptop, Tablet, Stand and Tent) of its predecessor. But Lenovo’s made some notable changes. Case in point: the IdeaPad Yoga 2 Pro is a trimmer hybrid with a weight closer to 3 pounds. It's also got a strikingly beautiful IPS display with a walloping resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels.

Lenovo IdeaCentre All-in-One PC: A Less-Massive Family PC

Fans of Lenovo’s IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Table PC, can now get a similar experience without the unwieldy bulk of the original thanks to the company’s new IdeaCentre Flex 20 All-in-One PC. A few compromises had to be made to achieve an affordable price point ($899) — namely that the 19.5-inch, 1600 x 900 touchscreen is built for two people compared to the four that the Horizon 27′s 1080p, 27-inch touch display could accommodate. But the drop in size doesn't make this transformer tablet any less fun.

Sony Xperia Z1 with 20.7-MP Camera

The big story about the Xperia Z1 is the rear camera. The 20.7-MP shooter uses Sony’s G Lens technology, which offers a 27mm wide shooting angle and bright F2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, its Exmor RS CMOS image sensor (optimized for low light) should really help you capture beautiful photos in most conditions.

Toshiba Encore Tablet Hands-on: Windows 8.1 Takes on The iPad Mini

Toshiba is taking direct aim at Apple’s iPad Mini with its new 8-inch, Windows 8.1-powered Encore tablet. The slate is the first Windows 8.1 tablet to carry the Toshiba nameplate, and one of the first pint-sized 8.1 tablets around.So how does the Encore stack up? We went hands-on to find out.

