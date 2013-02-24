Huawei Debuts World's Fastest Smartphone, the Ascend P2

Huawei came into Mobile World Congress 2013 intent on becoming a brand that global consumers turn to as they would any of the biggest names in the mobile space. And to do that, the company is launching its newest smartphone, the Huawei Ascend P1. Huawei says that the device is the fastest smartphone in the world, thanks to its 4G LTE CAT4 connectivity, which the company offers download speeds as high as 150 Mbps, of course that depends on your carrier and connection strength.

The 8.4 mm thick phone sports an Infinity Edge Display, which is features a curved bezel designed to be reminiscent of an infinity pool. According to Huawei, the P2’s touch screen is the world’s first 4.7-inch in-cell HD display and packs a brightness rating of 300 nits and a resolution of 315 pixels per inch. The display also includes Huawei’s Magic Touch technology that allows users to interact with the display even while wearing gloves, something Huawei’s CEO demonstrated on stage.

Though the Ascend P2 is thin, Huawei says it could have made the P2 thinner, if not for the size of the handset's 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. It’s that camera that Huawei is particularly proud of. The company said the device touts 2XZoom Super Resolution and face recognition functionality, which can scan a subject’s face and, if you’ve previously tagged a photo of them, automatically identify and name them. A dedicated camera button located on the Ascend P2’s edge should allow users to capture photos quickly.

The Ps’2 quad-core engine is powered by a massive 2,420 mAh battery, far larger than 2,100 mAh battery found in the Samsung Galaxy S III. Power consumption mitigating functionality includes a power-saving display and Quick Power Controller. When combined, Huawei says the P2 will offer a 30 percent power savings of the Samsung Galaxy S III. A 2A quick charge should allow the P1 to charge 25 percent faster.

The Ascend P2 will also serve as the launch pad for Huawei’s new Emotion UI Android skin. The company says that the skin makes Android easier to use and understand thanks to its MeWidget feature, which automatically saves your most frequently used apps and contacts in a widget on the phone’s home screen.

A Smart reading function allows users to highlight a text term, name or phrase and quickly define and translate it. System-level security features include power management, traffic management and start up management. Pre-loaded cloud services range from cloud storage and online backup to data synchronization and a phone finder function.

The phone is expected to go on sale globally in Q2 2013. U.S. consumers will, unfortunately, not find the device available through any major carriers, though you will be able to order it online.

Stay tuned for our full hands on with the Ascend P2.