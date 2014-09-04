Huawei Ascend G7 Provides Style and Sensibility

BERLIN – Especially at big events like IFA 2014, it can seem like every new smartphone is out to completely dominate the market. Phones like the Ascend G7 from Huawei remind us that sometimes, it's enough for a smartphone to simply be elegant, straightforward and affordable.

Huawei, a Chinese phone manufacturer just starting to make a splash in the Western market, revealed the Ascend G7 at a press conference today at IFA 2014. Unlike the company's Mate 7 (unveiled at the same event), which seeks to dominate every smartphone metric, the Ascend G7 just wants to provide users with something attractive and functional.

As such, the Ascend G7 is a slim phone (7.6 mm) with narrow bezels and a durable body. Huawei boasted that each phone requires seven hours to make, and comes about as the result of 133 distinct manufacturing processes. Choosy consumers can also select between gray, silver and gold models.

As middle-grade phones go, the Ascend A7 is quite large: 5.5 inches with a full HD display. The device sports a 720p 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear one. One feature Huawei stressed was its ability to take both horizontal and vertical panoramic shots: perfect for capturing large monuments like the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Users can also use the all-focus feature to adjust a photo's focus after taking it.

Customization is also a potential selling point for the Ascend G7. Users can download 30 different themes right off the bat, and more are on the way. They can also change the transparency color for each window, making a phone that's uniquely their own.

The Ascend G7 will launch in late 2014, and cost 299 ($387) without a contract. Huawei did not reveal whether the product will come to the U.S. specifically, but it will be compatible with American mobile carriers for those who want to import it.

