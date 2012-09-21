HTC's 5-inch Smartphone Smiles For the Camera, Leaks Online

A purported photo of the so-called HTC One X 5 -- HTC's long-rumored 5-inch smartphone -- hit the web earlier in the week thanks to a Flickr user named Danny Tu. The initial enthusiasm waned when people realized that Tu labeled the image as conceptual, but trusted sources have told Pocket-Lint that the picture is indeed 100 percent legitimate.

Those same sources claim that HTC's phablet will hit the streets sometime "in the coming months."

We don't know much about the HTC One X 5, and the leaked photo doesn't really unveil any new information. The phone's design is similar to HTC's usual aesthetic, and it looks as though Beats Audio and HTC Sense will be making an unsurprising appearance, as well. Note the lack of a stylus in the photo.

GottaBeMobile suggests that the 5-inch HTC handset could include a quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and a 1080p HD display. The site says the HTC One X 5 could be headed to Verizon, which would make 4G LTE an obvious inclusion.

The phablet market is becoming increasingly crowded after the original Samsung Galaxy Note stumbled into unexpected success. The HTC One X 5, the 5.5-inch Galaxy Note II and 5-inch LG Intuition are all vying for the attention of large-handed consumers.

Image via Danny Tu/Flickr