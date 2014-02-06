HTC Smartwatch Due in Time for 2014 Holiday Season

Those in the market for a smartwatch will have a lot to look forward to this year. HTC may join the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony in jumping on the wearables bandwagon-- seeking to create a smartwatch that with a better screen and longer battery life than today's wrist-worn gadgets.

The Taiwan-based company has been working on a smartwatch for quite some time, HTC Chairman Cher Wang told Bloomberg. The HTC-crafted wearable is expected to become available at the end of 2014 around the holidays. The company mentioned some of the developmental and technical challenges facing current-gen wearables, which it hopes to address with its own release.

"Many years ago we started looking at smartwatches and wearables," Wang said. "But we believe that we really have to solve the battery problems and the LCD light problems. These are customer-centric problems."

There's definitely a noticeable discrepancy in battery life between watches with color touchscreen displays versus e-ink. Devices such as the Pebble or Pebble Steel, which come with e-paper monochrome displays, can last up to a week on a single charge depending on how many daily notifications you receive. The color touchscreen-enabled Galaxy Gear, comparatively, can last about one day on a charge, while the Sony Smartwatch 2 with its color touchscreen offers about two to three days of battery life.

This isn't the first time we've heard of HTC's plans to jump into the smartwatch game. In October the electronics maker told Bloomberg that it will release an Android-based watch with a built-in camera. At the same time, Samsung is rumored to unveil a successor to its Galaxy Gear watch this month during Mobile World Congress.

