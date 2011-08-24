HTC Puccini Photographed, Will Support AT&T's New LTE Network

Get ready to cue up Madama Butterfly. Photos of the HTC Puccini, AT&T's first LTE tablet have been unveiled and it is looking mighty slick. Confirmed specs on the Android 3.0.1-powered tablet include a 10-inch touchscreen display, a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an 8 megapixel rear camera. There are also reports that the device will be called the HTC Jetstream, a more aerodynamic name meant to play up its 4G capability.

With AT&T set to launch its LTE network in 15 cities by the end of the year, we expect the Puccini/Jetstream to launch sometime this year. So far, AT&T has started shipping a USB modem and a mobile hotspot on it's LTE network with no mention of phones or tablets. Hopefully AT&T won't keep consumers waiting much longer. Until then, check out the gallery for more images of the upcoming slate.

via Engadget