HTC One X+, One VX and Windows Phone 8X Coming to AT&T

It's official: AT&T's HTC One X flagship phone is getting a refresh for the holidays, but it's bringing a lot more than a fresh new coat of paint -- matte black -- to the table. The reimagined phone will be joined by two other newly announced entries to the AT&T lineup, HTC's Windows Phone 8x and the HTC One VX.

The cleverly named HTC One X+ swaps out the HTC One X's dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for a beefier 1.7GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 and ups the ante even further with a 2,100 mAh battery, 64GB of included storage and the faster, better Android Jelly Bean.

Additionally, the front-facing camera can now tap into the dedicated HTC ImageChip formerly reserved for the main camera alone. HTC tweaked its Sense 4+ skin to improve the photo gallery and expand the phone's capabilities to include "Tap and Go" functionality that seamlessly transfers audio output from the phone to a Beats-branded speaker, presumably via NFC. Speaking of Beats, HTC has added an audio amplifier monitoring output to the One X+'s speaker, boosting the Dr. Dre-powered bass even further.

The rest of the phone pretty much stays the same across the board; hopefully, the HTC One X+ won't include the same spotty Wi-Fi issues we ran into with the original.

We've already covered the HTC Windows Phone 8X, HTC's flag-bearer for Microsoft's mobile platform. The phone offers several bright color options, a high-PPI display, Beats Audio and a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor similar to the one found in the original HTC One X. The phone also includes the speed-boosting HTC ImageChip.

The HTC One VX, on the other hand, is more of a mid-level phone, sporting a 4.5-inch 960×540 resolution display, a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor, a 5-megapixel camera and 8GB of internal storage. It'll come with Android 4.0 ICS, not the new and improved Jelly Bean OS.

AT&T didn't comment on pricing or availability, but The Verge reports that the HTC One X+ will hit stateside sometime in October.

Original HTC One X and HTC One S owners won't be left out in the cold now that there's a few new kids on the block, however. Those phones are slated to start receiving a delicious Jelly Bean update later this month, as well.

