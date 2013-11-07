Images of Alleged HTC One Successor, Codename M8, Hit the Web

Images of the alleged successor to the HTC One have begun to hit the Web. The pictures, which appeared on the Taiwanese site ePrice, seem to show a black or dark blue HTC One, though, according to the report, the pictured device is actually HTC's next flagship codenamed the HTC M8.

The handset, which the sites says will launch in time for Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona, is expected to include a 5 to 5.2-inch super-high resolution 2K display. Inside the M8 may offer a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM. There also appears to be a fingerprint scanner position above the handset's rear camera, as opposed to the giant scanner found on the HTC One Max. On the software side, you can expect the latest version of HTC's Sense UI, as well as Android 4.4 KitKat.

Though the HTC One was a beautiful handset when it debuted earlier this year, its specs are beginning to fall behind the curve. Its Snapdragon 600 CPU, though fast, is a processor generation behind the latest smartphones on the market. That said, the M8 won't blow the doors off of the competition, either. In fact, beyond its display, the M8 includes the kinds of specs mentioned in the leak, it will only be able to match what's already on the market, rather than surpass it. Samsung's Galaxy Note 3, which debuted in September, has internal specs similar to the HTC M8's.

HTC finds itself in a rather precarious position. Though the One received positive reviews, the company posted its first net loss last quarter and is working to prove it doesn't have to sell itself to another company. According to The Wall Street Journal, HTC, which was once one of the top smartphone makers in the U.S. has seen its stock price plummet 90 percent since April 2011. The company has also fallen out of the ranks of the top 10 smartphone makers by global market share.

via: ePrice, The Wall Street Journal