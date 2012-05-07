HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE Coming to Verizon Wireless

Pining for an Android that offers the compact design of T-Mobile's HTC One S with 4G LTE speeds? Verizon Wireless has you covered with the upcoming Droid Incredible 4G LTE, which packs a fast 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor.

This Android 4.0 handset swaps the Super AMOLED screen in the One S for a 4-inch Super LCD panel with qHD resolution, which some may prefer. The device sports a sharp-shooting 8-MP camera that can snap shots while you're recording 1080p video. However, this handset doesn't have the dedicated ImageChip of the HTC One series, so you shouldn't expect to be able to fire four shots per second.

Unlike the HTC One S, the Incredible 4G LTE includes an NFC chip, which means you'll be able to share content via Android Beam and take advantage of mobile payment services like ISIS when that rolls out. Other highlights include Beats Audio and Sense 4.0, which adds a lot of unique features to Google's software. The mobile hotspot feature will let you connect up to 10 devices at once, and a built-in microSD card slot enables up to 32GB of expandable storage.

There's no word on pricing yet, but Verizon says the Droid Incredible 4G LTE will be available in the coming weeks.