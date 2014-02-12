HTC Desire 8 Reportedly Leaks With 5.5-inch Display, Mid-range Price

HTC may add a phablet to its mid-range smartphone lineup soon enough. A new leak provides a peek at the HTC Desire 8, a 5.5-inch device packing a 13-megapixel camera.

The leak comes courtesy of Chinese website MyDrivers, which also revealed that the dual-SIM phone will be available in white, red, yellow, orange and cyan. Like its flagship HTC One sibling, the Desire 8 is expected to come with front-facing stereo speakers. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera is also reportedly in tow according to Engadget, which claims to have received confirmation from unnamed sources.

Judging by the leaked image, the device will sport a clean buttonless design. If the information turns out to be accurate, the Desire 8 would be the largest non-flagship phone in HTC's lineup.

There's no word on pricing, availability or additional specs such as display resolution or processor just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it debut at Mobile World Congress 2014. It's also unclear if the Desire 8 will make it's way to the US if, and when, it launches.

via Engadget