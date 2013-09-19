HP Omni 10: Bay Trail Windows 8.1 Tablet Arrives in November

A week after Intel unveiled its Bay Trail processor, HP showed off the Omni 10, its first Windows 8.1 tablet with this new CPU that will offer speedy performance and enhanced 3D graphics for entertainment on the go. We went hands on with the Omni 10, which will be available this November, to see if the Bay Trail processor truly delivers.

With 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, we found the Omni 10 quickly switched between the Desktop and Modern interfaces with ease. Another enhancement with Bay Trail is the ability to instantly resume from sleep; the Omni 10 came back to life within one second.

We liked the bright, beautiful 1920 X 1200 IPS display on the Omni 10, an improvement over the ElitePad 900's 1280 x 800 display. Text on websites rendered crisply even at extreme zoom levels. The sleek, sturdy black tablet will also come pre-loaded with standard Office Home and Student edition, and features connectivity options such as microHDMI, microUSB and a microSD slot for expansion of up to 32GB of memory.

An 8-megapixel camera anchors the rear of the Omni 10, with a 2-megapixel HD camera on the front for video calls.

The Omni 10 is expected to provide at least 10 hours of battery life. HP will release pricing information closer to the launch of the tablet in November. While there are no plans for other configurations at the moment, a rep said the company may eventually release a version with more memory onboard.