How To Use Vine

Vine is the popular new short-video sharing service from Twitter. Clips are limited to a maximum of six-seconds, encouraging users to be as creative as possible under a strict time crunch. The only requirements to join the Vine community is an iOS device, as the app isn't yet available for any other platforms.

If you're ready to get starting creating, sharing and viewing video clips in the vibrant Vine community, here's how.

Step 1: Open the App Store App on your iPhone.

Step 2: Search for Vine in the search tab.

Step 3: Tap the Free button and enter your Apple ID password if prompted.

Step 4: Open the Vine app once the download has completed.

Step 5: Sign in using Twitter or create a new account with an email address.

Step 6: Tap the video camera icon in the top right corner to create a new Vine video.

Step 7: Press and hold screen to record, release to stop recording.

Step 8: Click the check mark to finish your video.

Step 9: Tap Next if you are happy with your Vine video preview.

Step 10: Add a caption and choose share settings before pressing Done.