How To Use Pop Up Play on the Samsung Galaxy S III

Say your watching a video on your new Samsung Galaxy S III but you realize you forgot to send out that email earlier and switching back to the email app means having to stop the video when it's about to get to the best part. No need to fret; simply use the new Pop Up Play feature to take the video with you while you write that email.

1. Open the video you want to watch.

2. Select the icon on the bottom right to pop the video out onto the home screen. You can hold your finger down on the popped out player and move it around on the screen for better viewing.

3. Open up any apps you want to use and go about your normal routine. The video continues to play on top of any screen you're viewing.

4. Double tap the video at any time to return to the full video player.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. They even have a popular ROM repository. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone how tos.