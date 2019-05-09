How to Take a Screenshot on a Chromebook

Chromebooks are inexpensive alternatives to Windows or Mac laptops. They do require a Wi-Fi connection to do most things. But those aren't the only differences. For instance, Windows users won't find a Print Scr key, which is traditionally used to take a screenshot. Instead, you'll want to learn a couple of keyboard shortcuts. Here's how.

1. Press

+ Ctrl to take a screenshot of your current window.

2. Press

+ Ctrl + Shift to start to take a screenshot of a partial window.

3. Press and hold on the trackpad and drag to show the area of the partial window you want.

4. Click the pop-up notification to open the saved screenshots.

5. The options on the bottom of the screenshot notification allow you to copy the image, as well as annotate it.

