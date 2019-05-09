How to Take a Screenshot on a Chromebook

Chromebooks are inexpensive alternatives to Windows or Mac laptops. They do require a Wi-Fi connection to do most things. But those aren't the only differences. For instance, Windows users won't find a Print Scr key, which is traditionally used to take a screenshot. Instead, you'll want to learn a couple of keyboard shortcuts. Here's how.
1. Press
+ Ctrl to take a screenshot of your current window.
2. Press
+ Ctrl + Shift to start to take a screenshot of a partial window.
3. Press and hold on the trackpad and drag to show the area of the partial window you want.
4. Click the pop-up notification to open the saved screenshots.
5. The options on the bottom of the screenshot notification allow you to copy the image, as well as annotate it.
Trying to figure out how to use Google Cloud Print? Check out our guide on how to print from a Chromebook.
