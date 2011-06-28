How to Sync the iPad 2 with Exchange

The iPad can tap into Microsoft Exchange Server via Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), which enables push e-mail, calendar, and contacts. You’ll also be able to access Global Address Lists, and administrators will be able to remote wipe and secure all that data with passcodes.
- Open the Settings menu on the iPad.
- Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
- Select Add Account > Microsoft Exchange.
- Enter the e-mail address, server name, username, and password provided by your administrator. (Leave Domain blank.)
- Tap done, and on the next screen make sure that the switches for Mail, Contacts, and Calendars are all set to On.