How to Get the New Facebook Timeline Profile Before it Goes Live

Facebook's new Timeline profile design isn't yet available to the public, but if you want to live in the future, we can tell you how to make the change early. One point of note: While you will be able to view your profile in the new Timeline design once you sign up as a developer, your friends won't unless they are also registered. You'll also have to have a phone number associated with your account to complete the final steps.

To get started, you'll first want to log into your Facebook account and activate Facebook's developer mode. To do this, if you haven't already, type Developer into the search bar at the top of the screen and select the Developer App option.

Select the Create New App option at the top of the screen, and create a display name and namespace for your app. You won't actually be publishing anything, you just have to follow the same steps to get access to the new profile. Read through and agree to the Platform Privacy Policy and select Continue.

Click on the Open Graph option on the left side of the screen and enter a verb and noun in the dialogue boxes that appear. Anything will do really. When you have finished that, click Get Started.

You'll be brought to a menu that asks you to edit your app's actions. From here, you'll want to make a simple change to one of the dialogue boxes. You can make the change on any of the next three pages—we changed the name in the Edit Your Object Type to "Avram"—as long as you make a change and click Save and Finish at the bottom of the third page.

Once you've finished that, sit tight for about five minutes and click the Facebook logo in the top left corner of the screen to go back to your Facebook home screen. At the top of the page, you'll see a developer release invitation for Timeline.

Click Get It Now and you're set. Now you are free to play around with your profile. Once you have everything set up the way you like it, click Publish at the top of the screen and you'll have full access to the Timeline profile. Just a friendly reminder, though: This is still a developer beta of the new profile, so a few bugs are to be expected.