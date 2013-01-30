How to Disable Voice Navigation in BlackBerry 10

For its BlackBerry 10 operating system, RIM has introduced its new Maps navigation app. And like other navigation apps on the market, Maps features a voice navigation function. But sometimes you just want to drive without being nagged by the disembodied voice coming from your smartphone. If you find yourself in such a situation, you can quickly disable Maps' voice navigation function. To do this:
1. Open the Maps app and swipe down from the top of the screen to access the menu bar.
2. Select Settings and tap Navigation Audio.
3. Press the "Tone Only" option and tap the Back button at the bottom of the screen. Voice navigation will no longer bother you.
