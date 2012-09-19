How to Add Photos and Videos to Mail Messages in iOS 6

Adding photos and videos to your Mail messages has become significantly easier thanks to iOS 6. To add a photo or video:
• Create a new Mail message and double-tap the area where you want to add your image or video.
• Select Insert Photo or Video from the pop-up bar and choose the gallery in which your photo or video is located.
• Choose your photo or video and tap the Use button in the top left corner of the screen. Your image or video will now appear in your Mail Message.
