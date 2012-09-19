How to Add Photos and Videos to Mail Messages in iOS 6

Adding photos and videos to your Mail messages has become significantly easier thanks to iOS 6. To add a photo or video:

• Create a new Mail message and double-tap the area where you want to add your image or video.

• Select Insert Photo or Video from the pop-up bar and choose the gallery in which your photo or video is located.

• Choose your photo or video and tap the Use button in the top left corner of the screen. Your image or video will now appear in your Mail Message.

21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

Maps

Siri

Facebook and Twitter Integration

Photo Sharing

Safari

Phone

Mail