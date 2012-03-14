Hands-On with Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6: Gingerbread PMP with Wi-Fi, DLNA Sharing

A Korean-only Samsung Galaxy Player wasn't the only gadget we got to preview this week. We also got a sneak peak at the Galaxy Player 3.6, which has launched in Korea and is on its way to Europe and the U.S. (no exact timing details now). The Android Gingerbread-powered PMP sports a (surprise) 3.6-inch display with a 800 x 480 resolution and runs a 1-GHz processor under the hood.

As far as other specs go, the Galaxy Player 3.6 doesn't stand out much from other members of Samsung's media-device line-up; there's a 3-megapixel shooter in back and a VGA cam up front, and storage sizes are 8GB or 16GB. But it looks like you'll be able to make calls via Bluetooth. (Google Talk is also available "with a software update.")

Samsung boosts the device's entertainment cred with Smart View, which turns the player into a remote for your TV. There's also Kies Air and All Share for sharing locally saved files with devices paired via Wi-Fi or DLNA, respectively. The entry-level 8GB version is priced around $175, though as we said before there's no clear timeline for the Player 3.6 hitting our shores.