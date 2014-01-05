Griffin Launches Merchant Case + Square Reader for iPhone

Thanks to the Square payment platform, more and more businesses are replacing bulky cash registers with mobile devices. Griffin's new Merchant Case + Square Reader is designed with mobile sellers in mind, as the $19 accessory is the first protective shell designed to work with the Square credit card reader.

Designed for iPhone 5 and 5s, the durable black silicon case is specially molded to fit the included white Square Reader in its headphone jack. The shell has contoured grips on the side for a tight grip, and has a groove in the back for storing the Square Reader when it's not being used.

MORE: 25 Best iPhone Apps

Square first launched its Square Reader in 2010, allowing users to get a free Square Reader in exchange for a 2.75 percent fee from all transactions. The free Square Register app transforms your iPhone into a point of sale, giving merchants the ability to sell products, view sales data, and create a custom purchasing interface.

If you're looking to keep your iPhone safe during long days at the shop, the Merchant Case + Square Reader is available now on Griffin's website.