Griffin and Crayola Partner to Serve Up Kid-Friendly Apps, Audio Accessories

LAS VEGAS — A surprising tandem in Griffin and Crayola has emerged at CES 2012. Earlier this morning in Las Vegas, the duo unveiled a new lineup of kid-friendly apps and audio accessories.

In a follow up to the company's success with Crayola ColorStudio HD, a new app from Crayola called Crayola Lights, Camera, Color! HD will let you snap a photo on an iOS device, then transform the image into a blank, black-and-white coloring page with thick lines ready for any young artist to fill in. For even more creative fun, children can swap in their faces in coloring pages with another forthcoming app called Crayola Silly Face Swaps HD. On both apps, rug rats can decorate the page digitally with stickers, and fill it in with colors using virtual colored pencils, markers, and of course, Crayola crayons. The app makes it easy for users to share their finished products, adding support for image galleries, email, Facebook, and printing. If you're interested in creating personalized coloring pages, you can grab the app right now from the iTunes Store for $1.99, or try a free version first. Crayola Silly Face Swaps will land in the app store this spring. Both are optimized for the iPhone and iPad.

In addition to the apps, Crayola has also come out with an assortment of audio accessories targeted at youngsters, starting with a Crayola MyPhones 2012 lineup which includes earbuds and headphones. Taking kids' young and developing ears into consideration, the audio accessories are built with volume-limiting circuitry so that the sound pressure doesn't do damage to their hearing.

Crayola MyPhones Earbuds come in bright, iconic Crayola colors—purple pizzazz, cotton candy, caribbean green and blue berry—and with crayon-shaped carrying cases and 3 soft silicon ear cushions. On the other hand, Crayola MyPhones Headphones—which come in pink/purple and blue/green—are sized to fit over children's ears and can be customized with stickers and Crayola markers. Look for the Crayola MyPhones Earbuds and MyPhones Headphones this spring, for $14.99 and $24.99 respectively.