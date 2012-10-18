Google's Oct 29th 'Playground is Open' Event: What to Expect

The playground is open. Google just sent us an invitation for an October 29th Android event, and those words are prominently displayed across the top. What does that mean? We have some pretty strong ideas.

Judging by the wording of the invitation, we'd hazard a guess that we may see multiple Nexus devices from several different manufacturers at the event. Earlier this year the Wall Street Journal reported that Google was shifting its strategy to allow up to five manufacturers to offer Nexus phones simultaneously. The quad-core LG Nexus 4 has been all but officially confirmed, and images of a Sony Nexus X have also leaked.

Phones aren't the only mobile devices that could turn up at the event. We keep hearing whispers about a 32GB version of the Nexus 7, as well as a shockingly affordable $99 Nexus 7. That would really send shockwaves through the tech world. Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to be working on a 10-inch Nexus 10 tablet with a Retina-beating 2560 x 1600 resolution display powered by the company's incredibly potent Exynos 5 Dual processor.

Of course, we should also hear details about Google's upcoming Android 4.2 build of the operating system. The folks over at Android Police got hold of Android 4.2 from a system dump of an LG Nexus --we told you the phone was all but official -- and claim the update brings an improved Gmail client and a bevy of security improvements.

Stay tuned for Google's official news shortly after 10 A.M. EST on October 29th to separate the truth from the rumors. We'll be there live to bring you all the details and hands-on impressions.