Google Teases 'Keep' Note-Taking Service

It looks like Google could be getting into the note-taking business. Android Police found references to the new service in the source code of some pages on Google Drive and even noticed a desktop version of the app that was briefly live before being taken down on Sunday night.

While the service was briefly live, Android Police took some screen shots and noticed that you can color-code notes, include images in notes and even view thumbnails of your notes. A search bar also allowed them to query the content of their notes before the service was removed.

From the Android Police report, it looks like Google Keep is being actively tested and should be available soon. We'll keep our screens peeled.

via The Next Web, Android Police